A day after federal prosecutors formally subpoenaed the associates of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the Senate Intelligence Committee has officially subpoenaed Flynn himself on Wednesday, as the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the election intensifies.



NBC News reports that the Senate Intelligence Committee initially requested that Flynn turn over any documents relevant to their investigation into Russia’s interference in the election on April 28, but Flynn denied the request. For those keeping track of such things, NBC notes that this is the first time the joint committee has used its subpoena power since the investigation into the September 11 attacks and the first time it’s subpoenaed documents since the 1970s.

Flynn, as we’re all well aware by now, is an extremely suspicious character in this entire Russia mess. A month before the Senate requested the documents, Flynn offered to testify in exchange for immunity — not an admission of guilt mind you, but curious just the same—but that request was denied by the committee a day later. Flynn’s lawyers offered no new comment at the time of this news, ABC reports, but referred back to their original statement in March.

“General Flynn has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” it begins. “No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution.”

So he still has a story that he’s going to tell us all some day, but only when the time is right and the circumstances permit? Seems like that time is coming ‘round the mountain, sooner than he’d like to admit.