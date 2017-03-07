Image via Getty.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Advertisement

Ssfd. sdfgdndaesdfg. Afesgrhsasdfbgnhwrhet esrdf!!!!

Yep, that about sums things up.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Donald Trump’s baseless claim that former President Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower, but wouldn’t say whether he believes the claim. “I get that that’s a cute question to ask,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday. “My job is to represent the president and talk about what he is doing and what he wants. And he has made very clear what his goal is, what he would like to have happen.” [Politico]



Donald Trump tweeted some fake news, when he blamed Obama for the release of “122 vicious prisoners” from the Guantanamo Bay detention center who have reengaged with insurgent or terrorist activities. Actually, 113 of those prisoners were released before Obama entered office. While Spicer corrected the tweet, Trump has not deleted it. [The Hill]



A sixth wave of bomb threats hit Jewish Community Centers on Tuesday. [ThinkProgress]



Department of Homeland Security John Kelly is willing to “do anything” to deter undocumented immigrants from crossing the US-Mexico border, including splitting up children from parents (who would be detained). “I am considering it in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network. I’m considering exactly that,” he said on CNN’s The Situation Room. “They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents.” [CNN]



WikiLeaks released a trove of documents that reportedly describe how the CIA hacks into phones, computers, and TVs. [The New York Times]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.