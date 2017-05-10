Last night, the artist known as Sean Spicer dropped a sneak peak of the emotional first single from his debut album, Stop Shaking Your Head! Enjoy.
Sean Spicer, “Just Turn the Lights Off”
[Verse 1]
Between two hedges
Darkness drifts
Around me, they wedge
Fuck
[Chorus]
Just turn the lights off
Turn the lights off
We’ll take care of this, yeah
Can you just turn that light off?
[Verse 2]
It was all him, Rosenstein
That’s correct—I mean, I can’t
I guess I shouldn’t say that
Thank you for the help on that
[Pre-chorus]
Yeah, Rosenstein, Rosenstein
Obama didn’t mind him
Want to hear me scream?
Ah-ah-ahhhh
[Chorus]
Just turn the lights off
Turn the lights off
We’ll take care of this, yeah
Can you just turn that light off?
[Repeat]
[Bridge]
Was Sessions involved? (Ask the Department of Justice)
Did the president talk to Rosenstein? (No, I don’t believe, I don’t know how that sequence went—I don’t know)
Was it part of a larger review? (Ask the Department of Justice)
What was the president’s role? (Again, I have to get back to you on the tick-tock)
[Bridge 2]
I don’t know, ooh
I don’t know
I don’t know, ooh
I don’t know
[Chorus]
Just turn the lights off
Turn the lights off
We’ll take care of this, oh yeah
Can you just turn that light off?
[Outro]
You asked me a question
And that’s the answer
You asked me a question
And that’s the answer
And that’s the answer
And that’s the answer
These “lyrics” were adapted from a Washington Post article by Jenna Johnson detailing the White House staff’s response to Tuesday night’s firing of FBI director James Comey.