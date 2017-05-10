After briefly hiding behind some shrubbery, Press Secretary Sean Spicer walks from the West Wing to answer reporters’ questions on the president’s abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey—with the understanding that the lights be turned off, and that no one film him. [Image via AP]

Last night, the artist known as Sean Spicer dropped a sneak peak of the emotional first single from his debut album, Stop Shaking Your Head! Enjoy.

Sean Spicer, “Just Turn the Lights Off”

[Verse 1]



Advertisement

Between two hedges

Darkness drifts

Advertisement

Around me, they wedge

Fuck

[Chorus]

Just turn the lights off



Turn the lights off

Advertisement

Sponsored

We’ll take care of this, yeah

Can you just turn that light off?

Advertisement

[Verse 2]

It was all him, Rosenstein

That’s correct—I mean, I can’t

Advertisement

I guess I shouldn’t say that

Thank you for the help on that

Advertisement

[Pre-chorus]

Yeah, Rosenstein, Rosenstein

Advertisement

Obama didn’t mind him

Want to hear me scream?

Ah-ah-ahhhh

Advertisement

[Chorus]

Just turn the lights off



Advertisement

Turn the lights off

We’ll take care of this, yeah

Advertisement

Can you just turn that light off?

[Repeat]

[Bridge]

Advertisement

Was Sessions involved? (Ask the Department of Justice)

Did the president talk to Rosenstein? (No, I don’t believe, I don’t know how that sequence went—I don’t know)

Advertisement

Was it part of a larger review? (Ask the Department of Justice)

What was the president’s role? (Again, I have to get back to you on the tick-tock)

Advertisement

[Bridge 2]



I don’t know, ooh

I don’t know

Advertisement

I don’t know, ooh

I don’t know

Advertisement

[Chorus]

Just turn the lights off



Advertisement

Turn the lights off

We’ll take care of this, oh yeah

Can you just turn that light off?

Advertisement

[Outro]

You asked me a question

Advertisement

And that’s the answer

You asked me a question

Advertisement

And that’s the answer

And that’s the answer

And that’s the answer

Advertisement

These “lyrics” were adapted from a Washington Post article by Jenna Johnson detailing the White House staff’s response to Tuesday night’s firing of FBI director James Comey.