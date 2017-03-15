Photo: AP

Sean Spicer, a man who stands behind a podium every day and blusters his way through questions from the press, has spent the better part of this week doing damage control over President Trump’s claims that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign. On Tuesday, he said that he is “extremely confident” that the evidence will show that Donald Trump’s Twitter rantings are actually valid.



The Justice Department missed their Monday deadline to submit this long-awaited proof to the House Intelligence Committee that President Trump’s claims are true, the New York Times reports, but never fear. If Spicey said that the proof is coming, then hold onto your butts, because surely, at some point, somewhere down the line, it is.

“There is significant reporting about surveillance techniques that have existed throughout the 2016 election,” he said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “I’ll leave it to them to issue their report, but I think he feels very confident that what will ultimately come of this will vindicate him.”

It is Spicer’s job to put on his big boy shoes and stand behind that podium every day and defend the unhinged rhetoric and baseless claims that spew forth from Donald Trump’s piehole, every single day. Thus, by assuring a wary press that the tweets claiming that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower will eventually prove to be true in some capacity, he’s simply doing what someone is paying him to do. As the Times points out, by assuring the public that Trump’s insane and unfounded allegations are actually true, he suggests that “the president believes there was enough evidence for himself to be implicated in a serious crime or as an agent of a foreign power, or that the Obama administration had flouted the law to spy on him.”

Not a good look either way, guys. One path points towards a dark, sinister corruption while the other is likely a huge freaking whopper of a lie. I am looking forward to the “evidence” the Justice Department will present. Currently, they have until March 20th to present said evidence, which also happens to be the date of the first open hearing on the investigation of Russia’s interference in the election.

It hasn’t even been 100 days. What a world.