We’re officially three months in, folks! Just kidding, one month! Wow!

Trump visited the Museum of African American History, where everyone tried their best to ignore that time he was sued for racial discrimination, his fans in the KKK, his attorney general pick, etc. During his speech at the museum, he finally took 5 seconds to condemn anti-Semitism after months of threats and vandalism: “The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” he said. [New York Times]

Press Secretary Sean Spicer, whose face remains orange, quickly took the opportunity to start a feud with the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, however, after the Center’s executive director told the Times: “The president’s sudden acknowledgment of anti-Semitism is a Band-Aid on the cancer of anti-Semitism that has infected his own administration.” Spicer: “It’s ironic that no matter how many times he talks about this that it’s never good enough.”

Here’s an angry constituent screaming at Mitch McConnell at a town hall event! [Twitter]

Chuck Grassley got hollered at, too. [Politico]

British MPs continue to pop off on Trump in parliamentary debates. Today, one lawmaker quoted a Guardian op-ed that accused the government of “pimping out the queen for Donald Trump,” which then prompted Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to declare it inappropriate to “refer to pimping out our sovereign.” [The Guardian]

North Carolina’s new and embattled Democratic governor Roy Cooper will break from his predecessor and not defend the state’s voter restriction law, which a federal appeals court decried as “race-based voter suppression.” [Talking Points Memo]

Bigoted, attention-hungry troll Milo Yiannopolous has resigned from Breitbart and lost his Simon & Schuster book deal after comments surfaced of him condoning sex acts with 13-year-old boys. (The Islamophobia, misogyny, racism and harassment were all fine, though.) [Washington Post]

A University of Chicago professor called Milo’s opponents “spineless cunts.” [New Republic]

Some background on Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump’s new national security advisor and the approximately one billionth general in his administration. [Politico]

According to one report, Trump is planning to roll back protections for transgender students. [The Hill]

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), and Texas Rep. Michael Burgess, signed a letter to members of Congress “to highlight the importance of immunizations.” I wonder what prompted that? [The Hill]

