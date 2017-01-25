Image via Getty.

During a press conference on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Donald Trump, a bowl of macaroni simmered in roasted rat drippings, will be signing two executive orders in relation to immigration, as was suspected.

CBS News reports that Trump is expected in the Office of Homeland Security today, where he will witness the swearing in of DHS Secretary John F. Kelly. He will then sign the two executive orders, the first of which will begin the construction of “a large physical barrier” along the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

The second is an order to end federal funding to “sanctuary cities,” places that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. Spicer says this order will require agencies to look at “funding streams” to “figure out how to defund those streams.”

CBS reporter Steven Portnoy tweeted that the press conference lasted only 28 minutes.

