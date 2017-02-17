Donald Trump Declares Media the EnemyGabrielle BluestoneToday 6:20pmFiled to: barf bagdonald trumppoliticsepascott pruitt19817EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Advertisement On the bright side, we could be dead; this is, arguably, incrementally better. Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:Scott Pruitt, who wants to dismantle the EPA, was confirmed today as the new leader of the EPA. [The Atlantic]The Trump administration seems determined to make sure children don’t learn about greenhouse gas emissions, starting with the White House website. [ProPublica]Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton on SNL, went out for lunch. I only care if they did the old SNL mirror sketch. [The Hill]This may lose us voters, Republican Congressman Mark Sanford says, but he has to say it: Donald Trump is Bad. [Politico]Funny coincidence—a HUD official who once criticized Trump is no longer a HUD official. [The New York Times]Does Donald Trump have syphilis? Literally no one knows. [The New Republic]Claire McCaskill misses the point. [The Hill]More secrets revealed about a New York assemblyman who committed suicide last fall. [Democrat and Chronicle]Esteemed President Donald Trump is reportedly still using scotch tape on his tie. [Twitter]Here’s the draft memo about using the National Guard for mass deportations the White House denied existed. [Twitter]Japanese translators don’t like translating Donald Trump verbatim because, as one professor explains, “He is so overconfident and yet so logically unconvincing that my interpreter friends and I often joke that if we translated his words as they are, we would end up making ourselves sound stupid.” [The Japan Times]We, the taxpayers, had the distinct honor of paying $10 million this month in travel expenses so Donald Trump could sleep in his big boy Florida bed for three weeks in a row. For contrast, Obama only racked up $97 million over eight years. Sad! [The Washington Post]Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish: (Now deleted) This has been Barf Bag. And here's what we've been covering:Trump Forced Chris Christie to Eat Meatloaf in Front of Him on Valentines DayDonald Trump Would Fuck This Plane Even Though It’s 30 Which Is Far Too Old For a WomanUtah GOPer Wants Everyone to Forget About Equal Pay, 'Allow the Mother to Remain in the Home'Gavin Grimm's Lawyer on the Rise of Anti-Trans Bathroom Bills, & How They're Prepping for the Supreme CourtSecretary of State Rex Tillerson Is Working Remotely From a German SanitariumAlleged Assassin of Kim Jong Un's Half Brother Thought She Was Participating in a Prank TV ShowGabrielle Bluestone@g_bluestoneNews Editor at JezebelReply198 repliesLeave a reply