Photo: AP

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Advertisement

On the bright side, we could be dead; this is, arguably, incrementally better.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

  • Scott Pruitt, who wants to dismantle the EPA, was confirmed today as the new leader of the EPA. [The Atlantic]
  • The Trump administration seems determined to make sure children don’t learn about greenhouse gas emissions, starting with the White House website. [ProPublica]
  • Hillary Clinton and Kate McKinnon, who plays Hillary Clinton on SNL, went out for lunch. I only care if they did the old SNL mirror sketch. [The Hill]
  • This may lose us voters, Republican Congressman Mark Sanford says, but he has to say it: Donald Trump is Bad. [Politico]
  • Funny coincidence—a HUD official who once criticized Trump is no longer a HUD official. [The New York Times]
  • Does Donald Trump have syphilis? Literally no one knows. [The New Republic]
  • Claire McCaskill misses the point. [The Hill]
  • More secrets revealed about a New York assemblyman who committed suicide last fall. [Democrat and Chronicle]
  • Esteemed President Donald Trump is reportedly still using scotch tape on his tie. [Twitter]
  • Here’s the draft memo about using the National Guard for mass deportations the White House denied existed. [Twitter]
  • Japanese translators don’t like translating Donald Trump verbatim because, as one professor explains, “He is so overconfident and yet so logically unconvincing that my interpreter friends and I often joke that if we translated his words as they are, we would end up making ourselves sound stupid.” [The Japan Times]
  • We, the taxpayers, had the distinct honor of paying $10 million this month in travel expenses so Donald Trump could sleep in his big boy Florida bed for three weeks in a row. For contrast, Obama only racked up $97 million over eight years. Sad! [The Washington Post]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

(Now deleted)

This has been Barf Bag.

And here's what we've been covering:

Trump Forced Chris Christie to Eat Meatloaf in Front of Him on Valentines Day
Donald Trump Would Fuck This Plane Even Though It’s 30 Which Is Far Too Old For a Woman
Utah GOPer Wants Everyone to Forget About Equal Pay, 'Allow the Mother to Remain in the Home'
Gavin Grimm's Lawyer on the Rise of Anti-Trans Bathroom Bills, & How They're Prepping for the Supreme Court
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Is Working Remotely From a German Sanitarium
Alleged Assassin of Kim Jong Un's Half Brother Thought She Was Participating in a Prank TV Show