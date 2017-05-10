Hello, my friends! Lovely day, isn’t it? Just a beautiful day for Donald Trump and many of his cronies to meet with Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Russia, the day after Trump fired the man investigating whether the Trump Administration colluded with Russia to rig American elections. Hello!

Lavrov showed up for a press conference this morning with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a babadook renting a room inside a lizard person, and brought along one of those wonderful values of Putin’s Russia—an open disdain for journalists. Specifically, when reporters asked him about Comey’s firing, he faked shock: “Was he fired? You’re kidding? You’re kidding!” and then walked off with a look that might as well have been a huge middle finger. It is infuriating to see a man so openly mock an almost 250-year-old democracy as it teeters on the verge of cesspit, but I guess that was the point; our First Amendment, for one, is probably too gauche for the likes of Lavrov, who comes from a country that has suppressed journalism to the point of fear.

Lavrov’s open mocking of Comey is also noteworthy when you realize that in January, it was Lavrov who publicly recommended “firing” any U.S. intelligence agents who might have been involved with investigating Trump’s ties to Russia, a move that may have sounded absurd at the time. But here we are, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov giving the attitudinal equivalent of dropping trou and taking a giant shit on our living room floor.