On Wednesday, Rep. Murphy from Florida introduced legislation to depoliticize the National Security Council, which has become an apex of many anxiety attacks since white nationalist Stephen Bannon was appointed to a “Strategic Initiatives Group” inside of it.

Orlando Weekly reports that, if passed, the bill would mean the removal of Bannon from this position. The bill’s two provisions require that “no individual whose ‘primary responsibility is political in nature’ is assigned to the council or authorized to attend NSC meetings,” and that either the Director of National Intelligence or the Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff have a standing invitation to attend Principal Committee meetings. Both those roles were hobbled alongside Bannon’s appointment. In a statement, Rep. Murphy said:

“As a former national security specialist at the Department of Defense and a current member of the House Armed Services Committee, I can tell you the last place partisan politics belongs is in national security. It is reasonable and commonplace for presidents to decide who attends security meetings, but I strongly believe the Director of National Intelligence and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should have a standing invitation to attend all Principals Committee meetings given their importance to national security and expertise. My bill will help depoliticize national security so that we never jeopardize the safety and security of the American people.”

During her speech, she also referenced Bannon directly, saying, “Mr. Bannon’s role in the administration has a strong political component. Indeed, it appears unprecedented for a political counselor so deeply enmeshed in domestic politics to serve as a permanent member of the NSC.”