Sexual assault in the military isn’t a new thing—in fact, it’s a problem that military and government officials have been aware of for decades. But in our collective memory, attention is generally only paid to it once every few years, when something horrific breaks through, like the Marines United nude photo scandal happens, when the public is briefly outraged by the scope and depth of the problem and then forgets about it once again.
That’s not so for this week’s guest on Big Time Dicks, Rep. Jackie Speier, who has been speaking out on behalf of sexual assault survivors in the military (and in general) for years. Rep. Speier spoke to us about a piece of legislation she wrote—the Servicemembers Intimate Privacy Protection Act, which forbids the distribution of intimate images without the consent of the subjects—and the work she’s doing to make the military safer for women. She also noted that the recent change in Navy regulations also prohibiting the sharing revenge porn is insufficient.