New Hampshire House Speaker Shawn Jasper announced in a statement Wednesday that Rep. Robert Fisher, a slimy fuck who was recently found in a Daily Beast investigation to have founded the misogynist Reddit forum “The Red Pill,” has resigned.

“I am not disappearing. I will continue to stand strong for men’s rights and the rights of all,” Fisher had previously announced in a statement to WMUR.

“It is unfortunate that the debate surrounding his actions while serving in the house have detracted from the good things that we have accomplished this session,” the Republican Speaker wrote. “But I welcome his resignation for the good of the institution and I hope that we can now move forward with our important legislative agenda.”



A few hours before Fisher’s resignation, a House committee voted—somehow—to recommend no discipline against Rep. Fisher, who, in addition to having created a horrifying den of delusional misogyny, had himself written things like “I find women’s personalities in general to be lackluster and boring, serving little purpose in my day to day life. So I usually only compare body types,” and under another alias appears to have said, “Every woman wants to be attractive enough to be raped.” The vote was 8-6, along party lines; Republicans had forced the inclusion of Democratic Rep. Sherry Frost into the probe for tweeting aggressively about men, which Democrats correctly referred to as a “false equivalency.” Frost was also not disciplined by the committee.

From the Concord Monitor:

At back-to-back hearings for each representative last week, committee members had repeatedly said not to lump Fisher and Frost’s cases together. But that’s exactly what happened when it came time to make a decision on whether or not to discipline them. Despite objections, chairman and Majority Leader Dick Hinch said members would take the exact same actions on both Frost and Fisher at the same time, with only one report being drafted after the vote. “The Speaker and the House gave us one charge and one charge only,” Hinch said. “This is not divisible.”

New Hampshire—please fix this.