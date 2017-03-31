On Friday, the Office of the Press Secretary sent out a proclamation from Donald Trump—a commander-in-chief who makes no attempts to hide his contempt and objectification of women—commemorating Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“At the heart of our country is the emphatic belief that every person has unique and infinite value. We dedicate each April to raising awareness about sexual abuse and recommitting ourselves to fighting it,” the proclamation, which Trump definitely did not write, begins. “Women, children, and men have inherent dignity that should never be violated.”

Violated... like when Donald Trump bragged to Billy Bush about grabbing a woman “by the pussy?” Or when the lawyer for the Trump Organization, speaking on Trump’s behalf in 2015, told the Daily Beast that “You cannot rape your spouse?” Or when 10 other women came forward to say that Donald Trump “violated” them? Like that kind of violated?

Anyhoo!

“My administration, including the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services, will do everything in its power to protect women children, and men from sexual violence,” Trump’s statement continued, which makes us assume that he will put himself in jail.

Go fuck yourself, Mr. President. Consensually.