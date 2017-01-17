Over 50 Democratic Lawmakers Are Now Ditching the Inauguration [Updating] Ellie ShechetToday 11:20amFiled to: oppositiondemocratsjohn lewisdonald trumpinauguration 2017trump inaugurationkeith ellison35630EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via AP Photo. In the midst of an unprecedented and apparently effective Russian influence campaign, crazed Republican actions against ethics oversight, un-vetted, unqualified and extremist cabinet nominees, massive conflicts of interest, terrifying commentary ranging from nukes to NATO, the looming destruction of the Affordable Care Act, and relentlessly unhinged Twitter attacks that included civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis on Martin Luther King Day weekend, Donald Trump’s favorability ratings are—surprise!—historically low. A growing number of Democratic members of Congress have followed Rep. Lewis in declining to attend the inauguration. Advertisement Over 40 Democratic members of the House of Representatives will not be attending, with no senators joining in thus far (when asked last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will “probably” attend; House minority leader Nancy Pelosi said that witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is “my responsibility”). Many lawmakers credited Trump’s criticism of Rep. Lewis for their decision not to attend—“I respect the office, can’t tolerate disrespect,” Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) tweeted. Here’s a running list of lawmakers skipping the inauguration with links to their statements, via the Washington Post; we’ve listed them in approximate chronological order. (It is not unusual for a few lawmakers to skip out on the inaugural festivities, but most are citing Trump). Advertisement Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.)Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) Sponsored Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-Ill.)Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. José E. Serrano (D-N.Y.)Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) Advertisement Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.)Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) Advertisement Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-N.Y.)Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.)Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.)Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) Advertisement Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.) Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) Advertisement Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.)Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) [confirmed by the Post] Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) Advertisement Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) Advertisement Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.)Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.)Rep. Carol Shea-Porter (D-N.H.)Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) Advertisement Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) Rep. G. K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) Advertisement Advertisement Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.) Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) Advertisement Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) We’ll continue to update this list as more information becomes available.Ellie Shechetellie@jezebel.com@ellieshechetStaff Writer, Jezebel Reply356 repliesLeave a reply