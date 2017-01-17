Image via AP Photo.

In the midst of an unprecedented and apparently effective Russian influence campaign, crazed Republican actions against ethics oversight, un-vetted, unqualified and extremist cabinet nominees, massive conflicts of interest, terrifying commentary ranging from nukes to NATO, the looming destruction of the Affordable Care Act, and relentlessly unhinged Twitter attacks that included civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis on Martin Luther King Day weekend, Donald Trump’s favorability ratings are—surprise!—historically low. A growing number of Democratic members of Congress have followed Rep. Lewis in declining to attend the inauguration.

Over 40 Democratic members of the House of Representatives will not be attending, with no senators joining in thus far (when asked last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will “probably” attend; House minority leader Nancy Pelosi said that witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is “my responsibility”). Many lawmakers credited Trump’s criticism of Rep. Lewis for their decision not to attend—“I respect the office, can’t tolerate disrespect,” Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) tweeted.

Here’s a running list of lawmakers skipping the inauguration with links to their statements, via the Washington Post; we’ve listed them in approximate chronological order. (It is not unusual for a few lawmakers to skip out on the inaugural festivities, but most are citing Trump).

Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)

Rep. Luis V. Gutiérrez (D-Ill.)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.)

Rep. José E. Serrano (D-N.Y.)

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.)

Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.)

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.)

Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-Mo.)



Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.)

Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.)

Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.)



Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)



Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.)

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-N.Y.)



Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-Calif.)

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) [confirmed by the Post]



Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.)

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)

Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.)

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.)

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.)

Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.)

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.)

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.)



Rep. Carol Shea-Porter (D-N.H.)

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas)

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)

Rep. G. K. Butterfield (D-N.C.)

Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.)

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Calif.)

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas)

Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.)

Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif.)

We’ll continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

