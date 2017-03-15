Our Attorney General Says Marijuana Is 'Only Slightly Less Awful' Than Heroin Ellie ShechetToday 6:15pmFiled to: barf bagnewsdonald trumpjeff sessionsmarijuanachinamar a lago1539EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via AP Photo. Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Advertisement Personally, I am rooting for the humpback whales in their uprising against mankind.Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whose stances on essentially every issue are evil and preposterous, is attempting to declare a new evidence-free war on weed (read: minorities who smoke weed) that basically no one else is interested in. In remarks to law enforcement officers today, he said: “I am astonished to hear people suggest that we can solve our heroin crisis by legalizing marijuana — so people can trade one life-wrecking dependency for another that’s only slightly less awful.” [Washington Post]House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said that he has no evidence that Trump was wiretapped during the campaign. Mama, quick, the smelling salts, for I have had myself a shock! “I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower.” [The Hill] A bill is being considered in West Virginia that would completely gut miner safety protections. [The Atlantic] Trump directed the EPA to discard fuel economy rules that were put in place to reduce emissions and fight climate change. Also, at a meeting today with Detroit auto executives, the president asked: “Are paints as good today as they used to be or not?” [Los Angeles Times] Trump’s budget outline, to be revealed on Thursday, reportedly includes 31 percent cuts to the EPA and 28-30 percent cuts to the State Department, a plan that Sen. Lindsey Graham declared “dead on arrival.” It also includes cuts to public education, HUD, transportation programs, and community development programs that funds things like Meals on Wheels. [New York Times] A U.N. agency published a report declaring Israel an “apartheid regime.” [Reuters] Trump will meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago—which, just a reminder, is a private club where the wealthy pay to rub shoulders with the powerful and which Politico has declared “heaven for spies.” [New York Times] Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:And here's what we've been covering:The White House Is Struggling With 'Paranoia,' If You Can Imagine Sean Spicer Is 'Very Confident' That Evidence Will Emerge to Support Claims of WiretappingHere is Donald Trump's 2005 Tax Return, Courtesy of Rachel Maddow Ellie Shechetellie@jezebel.com@ellieshechetStaff Writer, Jezebel Reply153 repliesLeave a reply