Jesse Watters, a leering sock puppet crafted in the back room of an MRA conference, is slowly finding his sea legs now that his mentor Bill O’Reilly was pushed out in a barrage of sexual harassment allegations. Unfortunately, like a game of whack-a-mole, there is always another creepy idiot at Fox News standing in the wings.

Best known for an astoundingly racist “Watters World” segment in which he walked around Chinatown bowing and smirking to “Kung Fu Fighting,” Watters has been around a while—long enough to have ambushed George Tiller’s lawyer a few years before Tiller was shot to death at church by an anti-choice extremist—and yet he has still not quite figured out how to speak like a human being, or make jokes without grinning like a 12-year-old psychopath who just drowned his guinea pig in the toilet.

During an episode of Fox News’ The Five, Watters was asked to sound off on the recent public booing of Ivanka Trump at the W20 Summit in Berlin.

Watters began by accusing the “left” (this event was in Germany, for what it’s worth) of not respecting women, and concluded, naturally, with a blowie joke:

“It’s funny, the left says they really respect women, and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that, they boo and hiss. And I always thought the Europeans were supposed to be so sophisticated and well-mannered, and now they’re treating it like it’s a soccer match. I don’t understand what’s going on, I think Ivanka’s supposed to be the moderating voice for her father, so I think people in Europe should support that. I don’t know why, also saying, you know, my father respects families is controversial, I mean he’s probably hired a ton of fathers and mothers and children. So I don’t really get what’s going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”

But don’t be fooled, folks—this kicker does not mean exactly what it sounds like it means.