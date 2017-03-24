Welcome to Big Time Small-Time Dicks, a regular column on The Slot that explores local politicians, small-town scandals, and everything else making life miserable on a local level. Know a small-time person who is a big time dick we should feature? Email us.



Advertisement

Debating an Oklahoma bill that would outlaw abortion in cases of genetic abnormalities or Down syndrome, state Rep. George Faught (R) responded to a question about abortion in cases of rape or incest by confidently stating that in many biblical cases, God wanted women to get raped. Well, why didn’t Faught tell women who have been raped this comforting news sooner?

If passed, HB 1549, authored by Faught, would prohibit the “performance of abortion due to diagnosis of Down syndrome or genetic abnormality of unborn child.” Doctors who perform such abortions would lose their medical license and be fined up to $100,000. Women would not be held liable and could sue their doctors after the abortion occurred.

After bill supporter Rep. John Bennett (R) stated that “abortion offends God, plain and simple” during a debate on the House floor on March 21, Rep. Cory Williams (D) asked Faught if rape, which is not an exception in HB 1549, was also the will of God

Faught replied, “If you read the Bible, there’s actually a couple circumstances where that happened and the Lord uses all circumstances. I mean, you can go down that path, but it’s a reality, unfortunately.”

Advertisement

Williams followed up: “Is incest the will of God?”

Told by Faught that his questions didn’t “deal with this bill,” Williams persisted, stating, “You won’t make any exceptions for rape, you won’t make any exceptions for incest in this and you are proffering divine intervention as the reason why you won’t do that. I think it is very important. This body wants to know, myself personally, whether you believe rape and incest are actually the will of God.”

Advertisement

Sponsored

“It’s a great question to ask, and, obviously if it happens in someone’s life, it may not be the best thing that ever happened,” responded Faught. “But, so you’re saying that God is not sovereign with every activity that happens in someone’s life and can’t use anything and everything in someone’s life, and I disagree with that.”

The bill unfortunately passed with 67 votes and will now move on to the Senate. More disheartening yet, we’re still using the bible and God in political debates in this the year of the lord, 2017.

In a statement to local NBC affiliate KFOR, Faught said, “Life, no matter how it is conceived, is valuable and something to be protected. Let me be clear, God never approves of rape or incest. However, even in the worst circumstances, God can bring beauty from ashes.”

So where exactly is the beauty in this ashy mother fucker...