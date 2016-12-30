Official White House photo by Pete Souza.

As stomachs knot in anticipation of next month’s inauguration, Official White House photographer Pete Souza has released his eighth and final “Year in Photographs,” documenting our graceful, extremely photogenic president and the many, many babies who have loved him.

Souza, an incredible photographer with a storied career in photojournalism who has taken some of the most iconic photos of the Obama years, has admittedly had a much easier task than whatever poor schmuck will succeed him in his role. It’s difficult to imagine Donald Trump smiling, or looking good, or speaking intelligently during a meeting, or charming young children, though it will almost certainly be someone’s job to make things appear that way.

But let’s focus on the good stuff, while we can—German Chancellor Angela Merkel giggling with Obama in a hallway, Sasha and Malia looking beautiful at a State Dinner, smart and qualified professionals discussing national security issues, Michelle Obama giving George W. Bush the best hug of his frickin’ life, one million tiny babies filtering through the Oval Office. Check ‘em out here, and hats off to Pete.