North Korea has threatened “catastrophic consequences” against the US, including a nuclear strike, as tensions continue to escalate at the North Korean border.

North Korea has been working on developing nuclear missiles that could reach as far as the US. On Sunday, the New York Times reported that the US had diverted a group of warships and a guided-missile cruiser to the Korean Peninsula after North Korea conducted another intermediate-rage nuclear missile test, and China has reportedly sent 150,000 troops to the North Korean border, training for receiving refugees, should there be a military strike. Amid pressure from the US, China and South Korea have agreed to impose stronger sanctions against North Korea in an effort to curb its nuclear program.

North Korea responded to the warships by warning the US it is “ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US,” according to a foreign ministry spokesperson quoted by the Korean Central News Agency.

“Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the US invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theater but also in the U.S. mainland,” stated North Korea’s official newspaper, according to Reuters.

North Korean officials told CNN, “We will make the US fully accountable for the catastrophic consequences that may be brought about by its high-handed and outrageous acts.”

