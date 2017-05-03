Image via AP Photo.

So odd that that didn’t register as a problem with his new employers.

Steven Munoz, recently appointed by the Trump administration as assistant chief of visits, was accused of sexual assault by five male freshmen when he was a student at The Citadel. The school’s investigation found that “certain assaults likely occurred,” but a local prosecutor declined to seek charges. These allegations have been reported before, making it particularly incredible that the Trump administration went ahead and made this hire. [ProPublica]

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, Breitbart’s Jewish friend, published photos of him with Steve Bannon in front of Bannon’s infamous white board of scrawled campaign promises. [Politico]

Trump is expected to sign an executive order tomorrow making it easier for churches and religious groups to participate in politics. [New York Times]

An Israel-Palestinian agreement will be “frankly, not as difficult as people have thought,” our president has predicted. Jared has this shit covered! [Huffington Post]



Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron faced off in their only one-on-one debate prior to France’s May 7 election. Le Pen referred to her opponent as “the candidate of savage globalization,” while Macron called Le Pen a “parasite.” [New York Times]

In a hearing today, FBI chief James Comey described himself as “mildly nauseous” over the accusation that he swayed the election. [New York Times]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

