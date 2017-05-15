On Monday morning, newly-engaged Morning Joe anchors Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough claimed that during the 2016 campaign, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway talked shit about Trump immediately after defending him on television.

“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion, and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off, and she would say “Blech! I need to take a shower,” because she disliked her candidate so much,” Brzezinski alleged.

“Also said, it was very interesting, also said that, this is just like my summer in Europe, I’m just doing this for the money, I’ll be off this soon—I don’t know that she ever said I’m doing this for the money, but she said this is my summer vacation, my summer in Europe, and basically, I’m gonna get through this,” Scarborough added.

The Morning Joe hosts, who have had an on-and-off line of communication to the president (he unfollowed them on Twitter in March), have criticized Conway before, with Brzezinski recently accusing CNN of “politics porn” for inviting the high priestess of alternative facts on air. Conway has previously called Joe Scarborough “sexist” for reporting that Trump was angry with her for speaking out against Mitt Romney’s potential Secretary of State nomination.

“And also, I thought it was very interesting,” Scarborough added, “after the Access Hollywood tape came out, that’s when she started referring to Trump as—”

“Her client,” Brzezinski interjected.

“My client. I’m separating, I don’t believe in this guy, he’s just my client, it’s just a paycheck.”