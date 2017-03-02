Photo: AP

Mike Pence spent a good portion of the campaign lambasting Hillary Clinton about her emails. In spite of that fact, it somehow comes as no surprise that during his tenure as governor of Indiana, he used a private AOL email to conduct state business.



Emails obtained by the Indianapolis Star show that Pence used his personal AOL account for a whole host of things, including:

...security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges.

Interesting. Very curious.

Regardless of what he did in the past, the real question is whether or not any of this is legal. According to BuzzFeed, Indiana state law doesn’t require government officials to use government email addresses, but they have to make sure that all of their correspondence is “preserved and managed in accordance with public record laws.”

From the Star:

Indiana law requires all records dealing with state business to be retained and available for public information requests. Emails exchanged on state accounts are captured on state servers, which can be searched in response to such requests. But any emails Pence sent from his AOL account to another private account likely would have been hidden from public record searches unless he took steps to make them available. [T]here is no indication that Pence took any such steps to preserve his AOL emails until he was leaving the governor’s office.

In addition to using a freaking AOL email account in 2016, Pence was also hacked last summer, scammed by someone who sent an email to all of his contacts saying that he and Mother were stranded in the Phillipines and needed money.



Obviously, the severity of this issue is less so than whatever concerns were floating around about Hillary’s emails during the election, but isn’t this just interesting and curious behavior from a man who said Hillary Clinton was “the most dishonest candidate since Richard Nixon” all because of her emails?

