The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, told the FBI and congressional officials investigating potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia that he is now willing to be interviewed in exchange for immunity from prosecution. Flynn was forced to resign in mid-February, less than a month into the job, after it was revealed that he’d conducted several secret, suspicious, and, perhaps, illegal, phone calls with Russian officials before Trump took office.



Here is Mike Flynn fuming on MSNBC in September about Clinton aides being given immunity, with words that have come to roundly bite him in the ass: “when you are given immunity that means that you’ve committed a crime.”

And what might this staggering display of hypocrisy indicate? Hm, I wonder. Per the WSJ:

“It wasn’t clear if Mr. Flynn had offered to talk about specific aspects of his time working for Mr Trump, but the fact that he was seeking immunity suggested Mr. Flynn feels he my be in legal jeopardy following his brief stint as the national security advisor, one official said.”

Flynn’s legal counsel, Robert Kelner, released a statement on Thursday that gives no further details about what his “highly decorated” client has to say, but assures the public that he, “certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit.” He just doesn’t want to be questioned in a “witch hunt environment,” that could lead to “unfair prosecution.”

Now, before you get too excited about just which stories Flynn might be wanting to divulge, it’s important to note that no deal has reportedly been struck yet, nor is Flynn’s request for immunity a tacit admission of guilt.

*Swallows entire bag of popcorn*

