Racist, misogynist conspiracy troll Mike Cernovich has just received White House press credentials, which would be a shocking development, if such a thing still existed. After cheerfully flashing a white power hand gesture with Sputnik reporter Cassandra Fairbanks at the briefing room podium last week, Cernovich, a dedicated #PizzaGate investigator, continued to impress his new colleagues with an outburst this afternoon that mainly caught our attention over at Jezebel because he sounds like a pee-pants loser who draws boobs on his calculator.

Other observers have previously noticed Mike Cernovich’s “jeez, not another swirly” whine (Andrew Marantz at the New Yorker politely described it as an “adenoidal tenor”) but I had never experienced it quite like this, and wow—what an incredible dweeb!

“I want to know why nobody will demand that the Democrats disavow antifa violence, terrorism against women, happening in America,” Cernovich, muscle blogger and author of “Why Hot Chicks Are Bitches,” lisped loudly at the White House press corps. It’s almost as though tucked inside that bulky frame is a translucent, mouth-breathing dingus crippled by a fear of his own powerlessness!

Thanks for this, Mike. It’s a very helpful thing to know.

