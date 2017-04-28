After taking a few months off to relax and probably talk shit in private about the mess America has gotten itself into, Michelle Obama returned to the public eye for a speaking engagement in Orlando this week.
You may also like
Recent from Clover Hope
- 10
- 190
- 19.5K
The Muse · Clover Hope
FEMA Tents, Government Cheese, and Feral Dogs: Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Music Festival Descends Into Total Chaos
- 6
- 26
- 9.4K
The Muse · Clover Hope
Somebody Tell Me What's Happening on Empire (Tinashe Is Helping Jamal With a Visual Album???)
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.