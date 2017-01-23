Melania Trump Definitely Loves Her Husband and Is Very Happy to Be HereAshley FeinbergToday 4:50pmFiled to: melania trumpdonald trumpinauguration30328EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkRemember the inauguration? That was fun, wasn’t it? We all had a very nice and good time welcoming in our new president, Donald J. Trump. But of all the many, many happy people in attendance, no one was happier to be there than his loving wife who certainly does not hate him, Melania Knauss Trump. Advertisement Look at her as she laughs with her husband. Such fun they’re having, our new first couple!Look at how her face darkens the minute he turns away. Advertisement Look at the way her eyes cloud over with hints of the dead, lifeless abyss that waits for each and every one of us.It’s because she misses him.She loves him. Sponsored h/t Marv_VienRecommended StoriesMelania Hates Donald: A TheoryWhat Was In That Giant, Stupid Tiffany's Box Melania Gave Michelle?Vogue Won't Deny Melania Trump Her First Lady Cover, But At Least One Designer Is Refusing to Dress HerAshley Feinbergashley@gizmodomedia.com@ashleyfeinbergSenior ReporterPGP Fingerprint: 1B2B 2229 8096 1A6E 7744 8847 F32A CCC5 1E69 7FED|PGP KeyReply303 repliesLeave a reply