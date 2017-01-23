Remember the inauguration? That was fun, wasn’t it? We all had a very nice and good time welcoming in our new president, Donald J. Trump. But of all the many, many happy people in attendance, no one was happier to be there than his loving wife who certainly does not hate him, Melania Knauss Trump.

Look at her as she laughs with her husband. Such fun they’re having, our new first couple!

Look at how her face darkens the minute he turns away.

Look at the way her eyes cloud over with hints of the dead, lifeless abyss that waits for each and every one of us.

It’s because she misses him.

She loves him.

