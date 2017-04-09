On Thursday, the Republican Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, allowed a bill to become law (he didn’t sign it, but didn’t veto it either) that will reimburse Planned Parenthood clinics for the healthcare services they provide, should Congress choose to defund the organization. The bill is the first of its kind.
According to CBS news, the new protection would preserve access to preventative care services for 25,000 people. If the measure needs to be used, $2 million from Maryland’s Medicaid budget and $700,000 from its general fund will be directed toward the services Planned Parenthood provides.