Karen Nelson, president of the Maryland branch of Planned Parenthood told the Maryland Assembly on Thursday that it did, “what is necessary,” by passing the bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several other states have taken steps to safeguard reproductive health services in response to the election of Donald Trump. CBS notes that lawmakers in Nevada are trying to pass bills that enable women to access 12-month birth control supplies. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in January that he would expand reproductive right protections for New Yorkers, requiring health insurers to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of birth control, for instance.

Democratic Senator Richard S. Madaleno Jr., one of the sponsors of Maryland’s bill, said in a statement, “Today, Maryland makes history…unfortunately without the support of the governor. While I wish our state didn’t need to fight the attacks on comprehensive health care by Congress, we are proud to stand up and protect access in Maryland.”