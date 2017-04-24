Image via Getty.

In an attempt to convince France’s undecided voters that she is not a Nazi, far-right extremist candidate Marine Le Pen has stepped down from her position as leader of the National Front party. Her centrist, pro-Europe opponent Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, has been fending off hacking attempts that match the profile of a pro-Kremlin group. Nothing to worry about, though, folks—Nate Silver says Macron’s gonna win! [BBC, WSJ]

Our budding kleptocracy seems to be coming along nicely: State Department and multiple U.S. embassies have been promoting Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private $200,000-a-year club. [Politico]

It’s always fun when two Nazis make it into one Barf Bag! Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, walked off stage at a Georgetown University panel event after students questioned his links to far-right Hungarian group Vitezi Rend. [Bloomberg]



Heather Nauert, a Fox & Friends news anchor, will be the State Department’s new spokesperson. [Deadline]

The Senate Russia probe is reportedly not doing much better than the House. [Yahoo News]

Trump plans to sign an executive order this week instructing the Interior Department to review national monument designations. [Washington Post]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

