Many who couldn’t help but notice stark similarities between France’s impending presidential election and the recent American one feared the result would be repeated too—that a far-right, Islamophobic nominee with only a small hope of winning would triumph anyway.



But that’s not what happened when the people of France participated in their national election today and demonstrated sounder judgment than the majority of voting Americans electoral college points, as they voted independent centrist Emmanuel Macron into the presidency by a decisive margin of victory.

According to the New York Times, projections show Macron winning 65% of the vote to Marine Le Pen’s 35%. On April 23, France’s voters chose Macron and Le Pen to face each other in the runoff election that took place on Sunday, forcing leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon and mainstream right candidate François Fillon to drop out of the race.

Le Pen made a concession speech at around 2 p.m. EST in which she wished Macron luck and vowed to create, “a new political force.”