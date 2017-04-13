The Trump helicopter is seen at the Mar-a-Lago Resort. Photo via Getty.

Meanwhile, at Mar-a-Lago: allegations of recklessly undercooked meats.

The Miami Herald reports that on January 26, state restaurant inspectors stopped by the rococo-ish (faux-coco?) private club/ethics nightmare, where Trump has taken to hosting foreign leaders. And, sad to say, they found “13 violations at the fancy club’s kitchen, according to recently published reports — a record for an institution that charges $200,000 in initiation fees.” Highlights include:

▪ Fish designed to be served raw or undercooked, the inspection report reads, had not undergone proper parasite destruction. Kitchen staffers were ordered to cook the fish immediately or throw it out. ▪ In two of the club’s coolers, inspectors found that raw meats that should be stored at 41 degrees were much too warm and potentially dangerous: chicken was 49 degrees, duck clocked in a 50 degrees and raw beef was 50 degrees. The winner? Ham at 57 degrees. ▪ The club was cited for not maintaining the coolers in proper working order and was ordered to have them emptied immediately and repaired.

The Herald notes that three of the violations were “high priority,” “meaning that they could allow the presence of illness-causing bacteria on plates served in the dining room.” However, the kitchen did meet “minimum standards” and is therefore allowed to stay open, despite the knuckle-rapping.

No word regarding the chocolate cake.