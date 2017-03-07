Utah Congressman and House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz appeared on CNN’s New Day to discuss the new Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act and, in doing so, once again confirmed that he is a real-life Ebenezer Scrooge.

The plan drops the Obamacare individual mandate, a fine paid by those who forgo healthcare, but it slashes healthcare funding for low-income Americans and offers more financial benefits to the upper-class. Oh, and if you have a pre-existing condition and your coverage lapses, you may face an insurance rate hike.

When asked by anchor Alisyn Camerota how the plan would affect low-income Americans, this is how Chaffetz— who makes $174,000 a year and enjoys taxpayer subsidized healthcare—responded:

“We’re getting rid of the individual mandate. We’re getting rid of those things that people said that they don’t want,” he said. “And you know what? Americans have choices, and they’ve got to make a choice and so maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest it in their own healthcare. They’ve got to make those decisions themselves.”

Chaffetz talks about low-income Americans like they are bratty 10-year-old suburban teens addicted to playing Candy Crush, which I guess explains a lot about why this plan is so bad for them.