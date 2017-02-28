Emperor Trump will deliver his first speech to a joint Congress on Tuesday night, in which the White House promises he will “lay out an optimistic vision for the country that crosses the traditional lines of party, race and socioeconomic status.” So, will the man who made up a fake terrorist attack in Sweden to justify the Muslim ban finally address the Kansas City hate crime that left one Indian man—thought to be Iranian by the shooter—dead? Will he clarify comments he made earlier on Tuesday, in which he suggested that Jews themselves were to blame for the fresh wave of bomb threats in their cemeteries? I don’t know about you, but I’m not feeling too “optimistic.”

If tonight’s address is like any of his previous speeches, Trump will spend over an hour describing democratic institutions as a “total disaster” and insist “believe me!” as he vows to fix everything that is “very, very bad” without much detail.

Democrats have invited Muslims, DREAMers, LGBT activists, and undocumented immigrants to the speech and the women in the House are wearing their finest Suffragette Whites. Feel free to feverishly vent here.