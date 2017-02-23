LiveLiveblogging From Inside the Beast--It's Day 1 of CPACGabrielle Bluestone47 minutes agoFiled to: cpacconservaconcpac 2017282EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkYou may also likeThe SlotWhite Supremacist Punching Meme Richard Spencer Just Got Booted from CPACThe SlotSen. Tom Cotton Got Dunked on By a 7-Year-Old at His Town Hall Meeting The SlotTrump Takes the Only Thing Ted Cruz Has Left: His Precious SoupThe SlotLiveblogging From Inside the Beast--It's Day 1 of CPACAdvertisement Kellyanne Conway speaking at CPAC on Thursday. Photo via AP The Conservative Political Action Conference—a sort of conservative cosplay event where women in red sheath dresses and men in their finest khakis gather to say rude things about liberals—officially began Thursday morning. Sebastian Gorka, who may not be a national security expert but certainly plays one on TV, is wandering around talking to randoms, and Ken Bone has his own booth on radio row. Who said America wasn’t great? Advertisement But I digress. Jezebel reporter Prachi Gupta and I will be reporting live all weekend from inside the belly of the beast, the Potomac Ballroom at the Gaylord Hotel where Republican luminaries like Kellyanne Conway, Scott Walker, Ted Cruz and Sheriff David Clark have already spoken, and to great applause. Truly—anything could happen. And we’ll be liveblogging the whole thing. Add UpdateAdd UpdateAdvertisement