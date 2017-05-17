Image via Getty.

“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said to much [laughter] in a recording taken in June 2016. “Swear to God.” According to the recording, verified by the Washington Post, Paul Ryan shut the conversation down and said: “No leaks... This is how we know we’re a real family here.” A McCarthy spokesman told the Post that it was “a failed attempt at humor.” Here’s the transcript. [Washington Post]



In a commencement speech delivered to United States Coast Guard Academy graduates, the president spoke, of course, about himself, and how hard things are for him. “Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media,” he complained. “No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.” Seems like there are a couple of murdered US presidents who might feel differently? Also that guy you said wasn’t born in America? That was kind of unfair? Why am I arguing with this man? [CNN]

At the same event, Department of Homeland Security chief John Kelly joked on a hot mic to Trump that he should use his new ceremonial Coast Guard saber “on the press.” Great burn, John! [CNN]

The Senate Intelligence Committee invited James Comey to testify publicly, as did the House Oversight Committee. [The New York Times, The Hill]

Joe Lieberman is reportedly being considered for the FBI job. [NBC]

The Iran Deal seems to be sticking around for now. [New York Times]

And the Trump administration has decided to leave the U.S. embassy in Israel where it is. [Bloomberg]

Trump wants to cut $10.6 billion from federal education initiatives. [Washington Post]

