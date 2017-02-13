Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is finally back, and, like all of us, Oliver is clearly resentful that Donald Trump’s disastrous first month has prevented him from focusing on anything else. The show’s longer segment, which generally involves a deep-dive into non-front page news, settled wearily on the president’s fraught relationship to reality; Oliver noted that Trump actually lied about being invited on Last Week Tonight.

“Trump sees something that jibes with his worldview, doesn’t check it, half-remembers it, and then passes it on, at which point it takes on a life of its own and appears to validate itself,” the host noted. At the end of the segment, a plan was revealed: Last Week Tonight would pay for special ads to run during “the shows” (Fox & Friends, Morning Joe, New Day) “in an attempt to bring [Trump] up to speed on some information he may lack.” The ads feature a friendly cowboy imparting vital information on the nuclear triad, Tiffany Trump’s first name, climate change, the unemployment rate, and the location of the clitoris.



And at this point, why not?