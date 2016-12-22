Photo: AP

Asked the remarkably stupid question of whether she’ll be able to balance a White House job with being a mother to her four children, Kellyanne Conway replied with an even more remarkable answer.

Conway confirmed she’ll be moving to the White House in an “adviser to the president” role that was announced Thursday in a flattering press release definitely written by Donald Trump himself and certainly not anyone else.

In an interview with Fox Business Thursday morning, Conway explained why she’ll be able to balance her work/business life where others have struggled: “I would say that I don’t play golf and I don’t have a mistress so, I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don’t,” she said.

According to her, Donald Trump will not be spending his free time on mistresses either.