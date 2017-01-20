Photo: AP

In just a few minutes, Donald Trump will become the nation’s 45th president, a distinct and somber honor he is humbled to accept. Just kidding—campaign manager Kellyanne Conway explains he’s actually settling and we should all appreciate that.

In fact, Conway said this morning on FOX, President Trump made “enormous sacrifices” to become president.

“He actually gave up more money, more power, more prestige, more position than he will have,” she said.

And it’s true, if you go on Trump’s word. Just a few weeks ago, he said in a press conference January 11, he turned down a $2 billion dollar deal with Dubai, because it was the right thing to do.

“Over the weekend, I was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai with a very, very, very amazing man,” Trump said. You probably wouldn’t know him, because they met at summer camp and he lives in a different country. “And was offered $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai, number of deals. And I turned it down. I didn’t have to turn it down because as you know I have a no conflict situation because I’m president.”

Aren’t we lucky.