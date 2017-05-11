GIF

On Tuesday night, Anderson Cooper tried to make zombie White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway grapple with the fact that Donald Trump has always praised James Comey for how he acted against Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. It would then follow that his purported reasons for firing the FBI director were bullshit. Conway deflected the many clips of Trump rah-rahing Comey by switching the topic to Trump’s win in Michigan, cueing the most viral eye roll of our century.



On Thursday, Conway popped over to Fox & Friends, the Trump administration’s preferred morning show to air their version of events on. So, why did Cooper roll his eyes at Conway? Because she was, as usual, spouting such egregious lies that his couldn’t contain his frustration? No. It’s because he’s sexist.

Conway sets the scene, detailing how Cooper made her sit through too many clips of “then Candidate Trump” in Grand Rapids Michigan, leading her to comment on the election and his subsequent eye roll. Then she says, “Let me tell you something: Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as a lame excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago. I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that.

“Could you imagine,” she continued, “Having a male anchor on the network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton, at somebody — a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not.”

Kellyanne Conway is really, finally, taking a stand against sexism. What will she say if President Donald Trump is seen doing something completely disrespectful to women, like sexually harassing them at work or admitting to sexually assaulting them? What if he did something shocking and unprofessional on live TV, like roll his eyes? I think she’d come up with something like, “The president was checking for a little camera inserted into the back of his brain by Barack Obama.” Actually, that sounds like something he would really do.