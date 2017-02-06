Kellyanne Conway Has (Of Course!) Invoked the Fictional 'Bowling Green Massacre' Multiple Times Ellie ShechetYesterday 6:00pmFiled to: barf bagnewskellyanne conwaybowling green massacre29030EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image via AP Photo. Welcome to Barf Bag, a new daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Advertisement Hello there! Did you have a restful weekend? No? Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today (plus some weekend lowlights):Squawking propaganda minister Kellyanne Conway, who claimed that she simply misspoke when referencing the totally made-up the “Bowling Green Massacre,” has actually referred to this fictional event on at least two other occasions. [Cosmopolitan, The Daily Beast]CNN reportedly passed on a Conway appearance due partly to “credibility” issues, which inevitably turned into a Twitter fight between CNN, Kellyanne Conway, and Mika Brzezinski. [Mediaite]Trump suggested that the United States is morally equivalent to Russia—cool! Why not!—forcing rebukes from a bunch of Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. [WSJ]Trump also attacked the independent judiciary. [Reuters]Meanwhile, in Russia, an opposition journalist was just diagnosed with “severe poisoning.” This is the second time Vladimir Kara-Murza, Jr. been poisoned in two years, and he reportedly remains in critical condition. [The Interpreter/Open Russia]Here’s a quick dive into fake news on the left. [BuzzFeed]In an unsurprising turn of events, Mike Huckabee would appear to be welcoming fascism with open arms.Tomorrow, the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology will hold a “Making EPA Great Again Hearing,” by which they really mean something like “muffle science until we all die of smog poisoning.” [The Intercept]A bipartisan group of Bush/Obama national security officials filed a legal brief arguing that the travel ban “undermines the national security of the United States.” [Vox]Here is the President of the United States rambling incoherently to our troops about Tom Brady. Here is the President of the United States telling our troops that the press doesn’t want to report on terrorist attacks. (Later, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the White House plans to provide a list of unreported terror attacks to the media.)A fast, clear update on what’s expected to happen next with Trump’s Muslim ban. [Washington Post]Over 15,000 doctors across the U.S. are from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by Trump’s Muslim ban. [New York Times]Ron Rosenbaum, author of Explaining Hitler, adds a chilling voice to the growing chorus of freaked out scholars. [LA Review of Books]Kanye West deleted a bunch of tweets about his December meeting with Trump. [The Hill]96 companies filed legal documents declaring opposition to Trump’s Muslim ban. [Gizmodo]Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) tweeted that Trump is “leading himself to impeachment.” Here are six mass protests gearing up this spring (up to you but maybe don’t go to the Juggalos March). [The Guardian]Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:This has been Barf Bag.And here's what we've been covering:In Trump's Fascist Aesthetic, Dissenters Are Losers and the Photograph RulesSenate Democrats Will Debate All Night to Stop Betsy DeVos's Confirmation A Women's Strike Is Coming Soon Even John Yoo, Author of the Torture Memos, Thinks Trump Has Gone Too FarGloria Steinem Endorses Keith Ellison For DNC ChairTrump Is Literally Stumbling Around in the Dark; Didn't Mean to Put Bannon on NSCAppeals Court Denies Justice Department's Request to Immediately Reinstate Trump's Immigration Ban State Department Reinstates 60,000 Visas Revoked By TrumpSomeone Is Paying Strangers Online to Beg For Betsy DeVos's ConfirmationEllie Shechetellie@jezebel.com@ellieshechetStaff Writer, Jezebel Reply290 repliesLeave a reply