Nordstrom announced in early February that the department store would no longer sell Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to declining sales. Donald Trump, a cow patty, used his platform (Twitter) as the most powerful man in the world (American president) to attack Nordstrom over his bb girl’s hurt feelings. Enter Kellyanne Conway.

Conway showed up on Fox & Friends early Thursday morning to spin the president’s lunacy into longer, thinner strands of lunacy. During her interview, Conway defended Trump, Ivanka, and the joy of shopping for clothes made in China:

“They’re using the most prominent woman in Donald Trump’s — you know, most prominent — she’s his daughter, and they’re using her, who has been a champion for women empowerment, women in the workplace, to get to him. I think people could see through that. Go buy Ivanka’s stuff is what I would tell you. I hate shopping. I’m going to go get some myself today.”

Conway is a federal employee. The Associated Press reports that the standards of ethical conduct for federal employees from the Office of Government Ethics demands that an employee shall not use his or her office “for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.” Conway delightedly announces to the Fox & Friends cast that she’s giving Ivanka Trump’s brand “a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

Update 2:11 pm:

Sean Spicer was questioned at today’s press conference about Conway’s Ivanka brand push and its implications. A reporter asked Spicer, “Do you believe that she crossed an ethical line here?”

Spicer responded that Conway has been “counseled.”