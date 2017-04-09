On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that former Fox News commentator K.T. McFarland has been asked to step down as deputy national security advisor to the president, a job she worked for less than three month. Instead of sitting on the National Security Council, McFarland will reportedly accept a new post as U.S. ambassador to Singapore. Should she accept, McFarland will have to be confirmed by the Senate.



McFarland, who was hired by the former national security advisor Michael Flynn, was initially told she could keep her job when her old boss resigned this past February over allegations that he’d misled the Vice President with regards to his communications with Russian officials.