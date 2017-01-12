Photo via AP

The Inspector General’s office at the Department of Justice said Thursday that they’re launching a review into how the DOJ handled the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Among other things, they’re looking at how FBI director James Comey loudly and quickly discussed the investigation, and whether FBI and DOJ employees leaked any information.

The Inspector General is the DOJ’s internal watchdog; its head Michael E. Horowitz announced the inquiry today, which he said came “in response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public,” according to Politico.

The New York Times reports that the review isn’t just looking at Comey and how chatty he was, but will also examine “whether the deputy director of the F.B.I., whose wife ran as a Democrat for the Virginia State Senate, should have recused himself from any involvement in the Clinton email investigation,” and whether a Justice Department official may have given information to the Clinton campaign.

