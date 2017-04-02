On Friday, U.S. District Judge for the West District of Kentucky David J. Hale ruled that Donald Trump may have incited violence against three protesters during a March 2016 campaign rally in Louisville when he urged the crowd to “get ‘em out of here,” the Courier-Journal reports.
Henry Brousseau, Kashiya Nwanguma and Molly Shah are seeking unspecified damages for allegedly sustaining injuries from a few rally-goers whom Trump riled up. The lawsuit names three defendant other than Trump, including Matthew Heimbach, a leader in the white supremacist group Traditionalist Youth Network.