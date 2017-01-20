Logo by Jim Cooke.

At Jezebel, we’re intimately familiar with the kind of garbage policies our local and federal governments can saddle us with, and have explored them at length in our “Big Time Small Time Dicks” column. But Donald Trump’s election has bestowed these lawmakers with the gauze of legitimacy, empowering them to write doubly oppressive bills doubly fast.

Advertisement

That’s why Jezebel, with our executive director of audio Mandana Mofidi and our producer Levi Sharpe, is launching the podcast Big Time Dicks, which will take an in-depth look at the laws and lawmakers intent on fucking up your life, on the local, state, and federal levels. We’ll release a special inauguration episode next week, and then every week after, senior reporter Prachi Gupta, myself and other Jezebel staffers will explore a policy—from efforts to crack down on those spreading revenge porn, to the proliferation of anti-abortion “Heartbeat” bills, to what repealing the Affordable Care Act actually means—and speak with an expert about what the policy means on a practical level and what you can do about it. We plan to speak with lawyers, government officials, activists, and other experts, and will want to hear from you about the dicks in your community, too.

So subscribe to “Big Time Dicks” on iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts, and tell your anxious friends to do the same thing, because it’s harder to fight if you don’t know what you’re fighting against.