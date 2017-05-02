Image via AP.

It is very hard to avoid making snowflake jokes with these people!

A Code Pink activist who was arrested during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing after laughing during introductory comments is now being prosecuted by a Justice Department run by Jeff Sessions. The DOJ claims this was “disorderly and disruptive conduct” intended to “impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct” of congressional proceedings, although the protestor, Katherine Coronado, claims it was an involuntary reaction, and her laugh did not interrupt Sen. Richard Shelby’s speech. [Huffington Post, Vox]

The GOP is experiencing some rather uncomfortable déjà vu in their revamped Obamacare repeal effort—this time, now that the Freedom Caucus has been appeased, it’s the moderates who aren’t on board. Who could have predicted? [New York Times]

A new Obama biography “portrays Obama as a man who ruthlessly compartmentalized his existence” and reveals the apparent political calculations framing his romantic choices; before he met Michelle, Obama had proposed to Sheila Miyoshi Jager, now a professor at Oberlin College. [Washington Post]

The President of the United States recently appeared in promotional materials (originally posted online in 2013) for Trump Tower in the Philippines. [Washington Post]

The Senate is pushing back on Trump’s calls to end the legislative filibuster, for now. [The Hill]

Trump chose an opponent of renewable energy to lead the DOE’s renewable energy office, so weird that he keeps doing that! [The Hill]

K, here’s another one: Trump has appointed an anti-LGBT rights lawyer as head of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights. [The Daily Beast]

While Hillary Clinton takes “absolute responsibility” for losing to Donald Trump, she also thinks “if the election had been on October 27, I’d be your president.” [New York Times]



Jeb Bush has no regrets!! [TMZ]

Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

