Photo Credit: Getty Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions—an elf with the distinct honor of being Rumpelstiltskin’s most racist descendent—doesn’t understand the fuss over his reference to Hawaii as “an island in the Pacific.” After all, he’s just a good ol’ boy who likes to make jokes about people of color.

Advertisement

As you may recall, Sessions was perturbed that Derrick Watson, a federal judge serving in Hawaii, blocked Donald Trump’s latest attempt at a Muslim ban. Because, like, what even is Hawaii?

“I really am amazed that a judge sitting on an island in the Pacific can issue an order that stops the President of the United States from what appears to be clearly his statutory and Constitutional power,” he told radio host Mark Levin.