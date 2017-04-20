Image via AP.

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.



Advertisement

I can’t stop thinking about Sarah Palin and her merry band of millinery enthusiasts.

Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

In an interview with The Mark Levine Show, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that he was “amazed” that a “judge sitting on an island in the Pacific” could halt President Trump’s Muslim ban. Sessions was referring to Hawaii. It’s unclear whether or not Sessions knows that Hawaii is one of the fifty states or if he was just being racist. [CNN]



Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono suggested that Sessions was just being racist. On Twitter, the Democrat reminded Sessions that Hawaii has been a state for 58 years adding that “we won’t succumb to your dog whistle politics.” [Twitter]



It’s time for repeal and replace Obamacare, Part II. According to a handful of reports, the text of the new bill might circulate as early as Friday. Though the full text of the new compromise bill has yet to be published, portions of it have been leaked. The new bill reportedly provides states with a waiver, “to get rid of the Affordable Care Act’s prohibition on charging higher premiums to people with preexisting conditions, on the condition that states set up or participate in high-risk pools that would help cover any of those people who lose insurance.” [Washington Post; Politico]



Reports of a repeal and replace compromise, however, might be premature. The White House reportedly wanted a vote on the new bill next week but it looks like that won’t happen. [The Hill]



Donald Trump has chosen former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown as the ambassador to New Zealand. A newspaper in New Zealand described Brown as a “former nude model who supports waterboarding.” [NZ Herald]



Trump’s foreign policy is a mess. [Washington Post]



And his approval ratings are abysmal. [The Hill]



Meanwhile, Trump called today’s shooting in Paris that left one police officer dead “another terrorist attack.” He added that it was a “terrible thing” and that “it never ends.” Officials in France have not determined whether or not it was a terrorist attack but have launched a “terrorism investigation.” [Associated Press]

Bill O’Reilly isn’t going cheap. He will receive one year’s pay at $25 million simply for packing his falafel and leaving. [CNBC]



NARAL called the Democratic National Committee’s “Fight Back” tour “disappointing” and “politically stupid” for its inclusion of Heath Mello, a Democratic mayoral candidate who, during his time in Nebraska’s legislature, voted for numerous abortion restrictions. [The Hill]



In better news for women, Ivanka Trump is going to Germany to discuss women’s economic empowerment. [Associated Press]



Ivanka, however, won’t be going on tour for her new book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules of Success. She cited “ethical concerns” adding that she won’t promote the book “out of an abundance of caution.” [Politico]



Here are some tweets that the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.