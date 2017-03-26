On Saturday morning, Inept-Deal-Maker-in-Chief Donald Trump got on Twitter yet again, this time to tell his followers to tune in to Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News joint, Justice.

The show began—as, I suppose, it always does—with Pirro earnestly telling her audience, “Hello and welcome to Justice.” With that out of the way, Pirro launched into a vituperative monologue on the subject of House speaker Paul Ryan and the failed Republican healthcare bill, in which she called for his resignation.

“Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House,” Pirro said very slowly and loudly. “The reason? He failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill, the one trumpeted to repeal and replace Obamacare, the one he had seven years to work on, the one he hid under lock and key in the basement of Congress.”

Jeanine, thank you for reminding me that Congress has a basement full of Paul Ryan’s tears.

But the real issue at hand is that this all strongly suggests that Pirro, a member of the media and longtime friend of Trump’s, was doing her buddy a solid in delivering that seething polemic, and that he, in turn, boosted her ratings. On Sunday, Trump’s chief of staff Reince Priebus told Fox News that, though he had not spoken to the president about his tweet, he was sure its timing was “coincidental,” and that the president was probably just doing her “a favor.”

But Trump doesn’t do favors, he does deals, especially deals that turn out disastrously for one or all parties involved. Here’s that Justice clip: