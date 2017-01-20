Jason Chaffetz, who is singularly responsible for perpetuating the Benghazi psychosis, shook hands with Hillary Clinton on Friday afternoon. “So pleased she is not the President,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.” What a rat bastard.

Recommended Stories

This Ridiculous Fox News Summary of Hillary Clinton's Testimony Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Hold Onto Your Butts: The #BENGHAZI Hearing Is Today!
Oklahoma Rep Says He Was Being Sarcastic When He Called For Hillary Clinton to Die By Firing Squad