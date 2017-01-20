Jason Chaffetz Is a Slimy Rat FuckBrendan O'ConnorToday 6:50pmFiled to: jason chaffetzhillary clintoninstagrambenghazi19844EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Jason Chaffetz, who is singularly responsible for perpetuating the Benghazi psychosis, shook hands with Hillary Clinton on Friday afternoon. “So pleased she is not the President,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.” What a rat bastard.Recommended StoriesThis Ridiculous Fox News Summary of Hillary Clinton's Testimony Must Be Seen to Be BelievedHold Onto Your Butts: The #BENGHAZI Hearing Is Today!Oklahoma Rep Says He Was Being Sarcastic When He Called For Hillary Clinton to Die By Firing SquadBrendan O'Connorbrendan.oconnor@gizmodomedia.com@_grendanStaff reporter, Special Projects DeskReply198 repliesLeave a reply