President Donald Trump, a moldy sponge that smells faintly of vomit, is not a big fan of the media. Thank god his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is there to whisper his displeasure to the people in power.



According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Kushner met with top executives at Time Warner—the parent company of President Trump’s least-favorite media organization CNN—to express his concern about “unfair coverage slanted against the president.” Kushner has discussed the matter of the less-than-flattering-but-definitely-accurate coverage with Time Warner VP of corporate marketing and communications Gary Ginsberg in a meeting at the White House as well as with Jeff Zucker, CNN Worldwide President.

Tangled up in this messy bit of news is the fact that AT&T is close to buying Time Warner in a massive $88.4 billion deal that’s still awaiting government approval—a deal that Trump swore during the campaign would not happen. Also, Zucker was instrumental in Trump’s success. As the president of NBC Universal, he put The Apprentice on air, giving the bloviating moron that now runs our country a national platform, setting the stage for his star to rise.

Kushner’s complaints named Van Jones and Ana Navarro, two CNN commentators that have lobbed particularly pointed critiques against the administration. During a muddled, rambling press conference Thursday, Trump singled out CNN for being “fake news,” and decrying the “anti-Trump” coverage from its journalists and commentators.

In a statement, a White House official casually spun truths from thin air about CNN’s ratings and made clear what cable news channel the President watches while tweeting in a bathrobe and fumbling around in the dark:

“It’s no secret that the President and his team have been critical of CNN’s dishonest coverage of the President both during the campaign and since his inauguration, and it’s obvious their ratings have suffered as a result. FOX on the other hand provides mostly fair, and more complete coverage of the Administration and their ratings have never been better.”

According to a CNN spokeswoman, the White House is incorrect. “Once again, the White House has their facts wrong. CNN’s ratings are up 50%,” the spokeswoman said. “Our journalism has never been stronger as we continue to hold the administration’s feet to the fire. Those are the facts.”