Ivanka Trump is currently on her Yes of Course I Am Human, Why Do You Ask? book and publicity tour. In honor of that, OWN recently reposted an old interview between Ivanka Trump and Oprah, where she offered a peak into her humble abode in New York.

Here are some things that she “cannot live without,” per the tour:

A backgammon table



Cranium



“All these simian things,” including a “drunk monkey”

Photo albums



“Chapstick or some form of lip moisturizer...totally addicted...love it...have it all over my apartment.”



Fresh cut flowers



Bathrobes



Jewelry

The view from the $42 million penthouse in her building (which is not actually her view)

Trump, who recently published a 217-page aggregated blog post she calls a book, also talked about her work ethic and how she avoided becoming a bratty, entitled rich kid. Good for her.